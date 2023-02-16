Tesla Recalls 362,000 Cars Because Full Self-Driving ‘May Cause Crash’

It's unclear from the recall announcement if the recall is related to multiple investigations by U.S. regulatory agencies regarding the FSD features that have been linked to multiple crashes. According to a letter sent to Tesla from the NHTSA, the "FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution. In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits."