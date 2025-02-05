This Koenigsegg Jesko Is Really a $100 Toyota Underneath

We’ve seen our fair share of knock-off supercars around here, but what you’re looking at right now is more than a mere copycat body kit—it’s the product of some serious shadetree engineering. Virtually everything you see here is hand-built, from the shell down to the chassis. The only “off-the-shelf” components were actually sourced from an inexpensive parts car—a $100 Toyota Corona that gave up its powertrain, among other items, so that this project could live.

A simple kit car this is not; the sheer quantity of fabricated parts here is astounding. While many mechanical components were lifted from the donor Toyota, they didn’t all necessarily fit as they came off the car. The steering rack had to be elongated to reach the knuckles up front, for example, while the entire suspension was pretty much made in-house. And that’s not even the half of it.

Sure, the four-cylinder Toyota engine (a 1.8-liter 4S-FE, if we’re not mistaken) may not hold a candle to anything under the hood of a Koenigsegg, but the fabrication team has clearly gone extraordinary lengths to replicate some of the Jesko’s obvious party tricks, like its adjustable wing and, perhaps most notably, billionaire-approved (NSFW: language) dihedral doors. The exterior is all hand-built too, from pounding the forms to the fiberglass resin pours. And of course, there’s a full, custom-fabricated interior to complete the look. The materials used certainly wouldn’t hold up to much scrutiny if you had the real thing to compare to, but we’re betting you don’t, so just sit there and be impressed alongside us.

The video is an hour long and despite that, the process is sped up so much that it’s hard to keep track of just how much custom fab work went into the project. No, this thing probably wouldn’t finish the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its first try (though not for lack of engine durability), but it’s real, it runs, and it’s a DIY effort in the truest sense. You can’t ask for more than that.

