Rivian R3X Is ‘a Couple of Years Away.’ RJ Scaringe Gave Us the First Real Timeline

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Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has told me countless times over the years that he doesn’t believe Americans are anti-EV. Rather, he believes there simply aren’t that many compelling choices to choose from in the EV space today. While I’m unsure whether that theory is true or not, one thing is certain: the number of enthusiasts that ask me when the Rivian R3X is coming seems to never end. And these gas-loving non-EV enthusiast people hail from all walks of life.

In Park City, Utah, in an exclusive interview on the latest episode of The Drivecast upon being asked when the R3X is coming Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said, “they’ll come” quickly followed by “it’s a couple of years away.”

Listen to the entire conversation starting at the moment Scaringe confirms the R3X is indeed coming and the timeline below.

Scaringe noted, “We have we, well, Rivian has a really clear idea on timeline,” but also said “We just haven’t announced it yet.”

Chatter across the Internet from Threads and Bluesky to X and Reddit is filled with people posting comments along the lines of, “I hope Rivian makes it long enough for the R3X to get here.”

Whether Scaringe’s black-and-white commitment that the R3X is coming is enough to calm those nerves is unclear. But Scaringe did say, “But they’ll come. Yeah, they’re coming.”

It’s not your imagination that Rivian hasn’t committed to when exactly the R3X will arrive. But we got a solid hint and glimmer of hope as Scaringe said, “We just haven’t announced the date. You know, it’s a couple of years away.”

A couple means two, and would tie right into the Georgia factory coming online to ramp production of both the mass-market R2, which is launching right now, and the even less expensive R3.

To date, unlike a laundry list of automakers, Rivian has delivered every single product, albeit not feature, pretty much on time, on budget, and as promised. A truly incredible and notable feat. And now we have a timeline target for the R3X. Mark your calendars.

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