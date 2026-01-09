Ram Is Turning the Search for Its Next NASCAR Driver Into Reality TV

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It was a big deal back in June when Ram announced its return to NASCAR. For one, it got people excited because it could also pave the way for Dodge to re-enter the stock car racing scene. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis also promised that it would do something more as part of its Craftsman Truck Series comeback. We now know what he was hinting at: a Fox reality show where 15 drivers compete for the final spot on a NASCAR roster.

The show is called Race for the Seat, and it has some big names behind it—mainly, UFC CEO Dana White and Thrill Sports Productions, the parent company of Nitro Circus and Power Slap (a.k.a. everyone’s favorite competition series to wince at). Both White and Kuniskis will be regulars on the show, accompanied by Kaulig Racing Team Owner Matt Kaulig. They’ll provide behind-the-scenes commentary in between segments where the 15 chosen drivers compete at tracks like Virginia International Raceway and South Boston Speedway. Actor Jacob Lofland from Landman will host.

That’s Tim, by the way. Ram Ram

The Drive had a quick sit-down with Kuniskis to talk about the series. He’s an enthusiastic fella, especially when it comes to trucks and V8s. His feelings about this series are no different.

“The funny thing about NASCAR is, if you look at it, there’s probably 350 or 400 guys that are actually certified to get out on track,” Kuniskis explained. “Talent was never an issue. There’s an abundance of talent. It’s [about] who has the opportunities to break into something as competitive as NASCAR.

“So, when you have an overabundance of people, and you have to narrow it down to 15, it gives you the ability to get a cross-functional group of people, just like you would do for any reality show. You say, ‘OK, who’s the straight [laced] guy? Who’s the angry guy? Who’s the funny guy? Who’s the most competitive guy? What’s going to create the best TV?'”

Kuniskis went on to say he isn’t the guy for that job. Actually, his exact words were, “I don’t know sh*t about that.” Fortunately, they teamed up with White, Thrill Sports, and The Ultimate Fighter executive producer Craig Piligian to select a prime crop of drivers.

RAM Race for the Seat | OFFICIAL TRAILER | Premieres January 25 on FOX

We still don’t know who the contestants are, though they’ll surely be revealed during Race for the Seat‘s debut on Fox come Jan. 12 at noon ET. Whoever wins the contest will race alongside Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley at Kaulig Racing during the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. For what it’s worth, Kaulig also has another truck, but it’s designated for a rotating cast of free agent drivers.

Ram

Finally, Kuniskis insists that there will be more than one season of Race for the Seat. “We signed a multi-year deal, so we’re doing it this year, and next year, and the next year, and the next year, and it’s going to become a thing,” he explained. “You add on top of that, the layer of the free agent truck, where we’ll have a different driver every single weekend. I think we’re coming back into the sport in a very interesting way.”

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com