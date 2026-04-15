Nissan Xterra Is Designed for up to 35-Inch Tires From the Factory, 37s in the Aftermarket

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What a week for Nissan Xterra fans. The brand’s faithful loyalists seem to be in for a reward when the iconic nameplate returns in 2028.

On Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan, Chairman Nissan Americas Christian Meunier confirmed that the upcoming Xterra will be provisioned for up to 35-inch tires from the factory, and “probably 37 or more in aftermarket.”

Nissan North America Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer Ponz Pandikuthira followed Meunier’s comments about tire sizes by saying, “The car will be a canvas, right? So we will make it adaptable that very easily the aftermarket could do things like lift kits and to make bigger wheels and tires, fender flares, etc.”

Meunier said, “We will work very proactively with the aftermarket so the car can be customized for stuff that we can’t typically do out of the factory. I want to bring it to SEMA next year, ideally, to start creating some buzz and interest with the aftermarket.”

Earlier in the day, Meunier teased the Xterra with a second image this week with a simple quote noting “Badass is back.”

On Monday, we received our first look at the front end of the Xterra, and it’s definitely butch, blocky, and modern.

Nissan’s already confirmed the Xterra will be a body-on-frame SUV available with a V6 and a hybrid V6. There’s no turbo-four in sight. Four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case is likely a given.

In November, The Drive exclusively reported the Xterra will cost less than $40,000 when it arrives in 2028. Meunier reconfirmed this pricing on Wednesday noting, “I’m going to bring an Xterra with everything you need, nothing you don’t, which is the slogan that was used in 2002, which we believe is right for the brand.”

Nissan’s currently going through a turnaround plan that will streamline the lineup, cut costs, and keep the goods stuff. Newly appointed CEO Ivan Espinosa told The Drive to tell enthusiasts “Nissan is back” in February. So far, things are shaping up in a positive way for enthusiasts and the brand’s faithful fans.

Time will tell.

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