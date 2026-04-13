Nissan Confirms New Xterra Will Offer Hybrid and Non-Hybrid V6 Options

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The new Xterra is coming, and it sounds like Nissan’s been paying attention to what people say they want on Reddit and other forums.

On Monday in Japan, Nissan confirmed the new Xterra will be offered with a V6 and a V6 hybrid when it arrives in 2028. We previously reported that the SUV would come with a regular hybrid V6 powertrain—i.e. not a plug-in—to meet emissions standards, but Nissan has apparently decided to make a straight gas-powered version for anyone skeptical about an electrified off-roader. The automaker also said the V6 will continue to be offered in the D-segment, which means the V6 isn’t going anywhere in the Pathfinder.

“We’ve seen what happened when we went from V6 to four cylinder on some of our 42 platform vehicles. So, the Pathfinder, Murano, QX60, QX65. And we’ve seen the customers have spoken, they prefer the V6, they want the V6. It’s for the personality, the driving personality of a V6 over a four, “ Nissan North America Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer Ponz Pandikuthira told The Drive.

Pandikuthira noted you “can invest the right amount of money in a V6 and make it match the emissions of a turbo-four.”

Notably, the Infiniti QX65, which just debuted in New York earlier in the month is only launching with a turbo-four, for now. And the three-row QX60 is still available only with a turbo-four. A V6 might be in the future for both based on Pandikuthira ‘s comments. Maybe even for the Murano as well.

One thing is clear: Nissan knows despite sales customers might not be thrilled about the Toyota 4Runner only being offered with a turbo-four, and most Ford Broncos have a turbo-four under the hood as well. Customers that want a V6 might just be drawn to the next Xterra.

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