New $52K Dodge Durango R/T 392 Is Basically an SRT Without the Badge

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Stellantis’ “here today, gone tomorrow—just kidding, here again” stance on V8s is hard to keep track of, but it has resulted in what appears to be a relatively good deal on an old SUV with big power. The Dodge Durango R/T returns for 2026, now packing the 392 (6.4-liter) Hemi, good for 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. That’s 115 ponies better than the old R/T, and the price is staying absolutely still at $51,990 including destination.

It’s not just about the power, either; the chassis has seen necessary attention, too. The new Durango R/T 392 receives standard adaptive suspension and six-piston Brembo front calipers along with four-piston rears. There’s an electronic limited-slip diff on the rear axle, performance exhaust, and 295-mm-wide Pirelli Scorpion Zero rubber.

SRT-bolstered Nappa leather seats and performance drive modes hint that, badging aside, this is really the old SRT 392. A wolf in sheep’s clothing within the Durango lineup—so long as you don’t opt for racing stripes, anyway.

Stellantis

The previous R/T needed 6.6 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill; with the 392, that’s down to 4.4 seconds, and the top speed comes in at 160 mph. As you’d expect, this Durango is a good choice for those thirsty for performance but who also need to tow, with a max rating of 8,700 pounds.

Beyond the R/T 392 Launch Edition for a hair under $52K is a Premium version, priced at $59,950, again including destination. This version adds an 18-speaker Harmon/Kardon sound system, leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon trim, suede headliner, sunroof, trailer tow package, Stellantis’ full ADAS suite, and two-piece brake rotors. That’s plenty, but the base R/T already offers so much to start.

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