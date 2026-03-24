New $52K Dodge Durango R/T 392 Is Basically an SRT Without the Badge

Stellantis’ “here today, gone tomorrow—just kidding, here again” stance on V8s is hard to keep track of, but it has resulted in what appears to be a relatively good deal on an old SUV with big power. The Dodge Durango R/T returns for 2026, now packing the 392 (6.4-liter) Hemi, good for 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. That’s 115 ponies better than the old R/T, and the price is staying absolutely still at $51,990 including destination.
It’s not just about the power, either; the chassis has seen necessary attention, too. The new Durango R/T 392 receives standard adaptive suspension and six-piston Brembo front calipers along with four-piston rears. There’s an electronic limited-slip diff on the rear axle, performance exhaust, and 295-mm-wide Pirelli Scorpion Zero rubber.
SRT-bolstered Nappa leather seats and performance drive modes hint that, badging aside, this is really the old SRT 392. A wolf in sheep’s clothing within the Durango lineup—so long as you don’t opt for racing stripes, anyway.
The previous R/T needed 6.6 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill; with the 392, that’s down to 4.4 seconds, and the top speed comes in at 160 mph. As you’d expect, this Durango is a good choice for those thirsty for performance but who also need to tow, with a max rating of 8,700 pounds.
Beyond the R/T 392 Launch Edition for a hair under $52K is a Premium version, priced at $59,950, again including destination. This version adds an 18-speaker Harmon/Kardon sound system, leather-wrapped instrument panel, carbon trim, suede headliner, sunroof, trailer tow package, Stellantis’ full ADAS suite, and two-piece brake rotors. That’s plenty, but the base R/T already offers so much to start.
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