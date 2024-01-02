Michael Jordan-Owned BMW 850i With a V12 and 6-Speed Manual Can Now Be Yours

Michael Jordan owned countless cars during his golden years at the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. He frequently pulled up to the practice facility with a new Porsche, Mercedes, or Ferrari, and his love affair with fast cars hasn't really dwindled since. Anyone with as much NBA and Nike money as Jordan would have done the same. However, he didn't own many of those cars for very long, which means many Jordan-owned sports cars are floating around. One of which can now be yours now: this 1991 BMW 850i that's up for sale on Bring a Trailer.

The current owner bought the E31 850i in 1995 and, between theirs and Jordan's ownership, it's only done 30,000 miles. To prove that some of those miles were put on by the GOAT himself, though, the seller is providing the proper documentation with MJ's signature.

As for the car itself, it's about as cool as an E31-generation 8 Series can get. Being an 850i, it packs a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 and this specific one has the optional six-speed manual. Since BMW wasn't big on all-wheel-drive in the early '90s, the 850i sends all of its 375 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels only. This car was also finished with a Mauritius blue paint and light parchment-colored interior. It's unclear if Jordan put the AC Schnitzer body kit and wheels on it but they look great regardless.

The BMW 850i is a very cool car that was unfortunately plagued with some electrical gremlins, so it wasn't the most reliable of cars. However, it was also one of BMW's most interesting cars from its most exciting era. It looks great, with its wedgy, pillarless design that's aged well and its lovely V12 engine and six-speed manual combo.

At the time of writing this, there are six days left on the auction and the current bid is up to $30,000. Considering its low mileage, condition, great spec, some cool AC Schnitzer bits, and the greatest NBA player of all time as its first owner, I could see this one breaking E31 8 Series auction records.