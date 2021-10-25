2023 BMW M2 Will Get 455-HP I6, Keep the Manual: Report

Even though BMW makes some untraditional cars today, like the unusual yet apparently intriguing iX, it still hasn't forgotten its performance car roots. Along with unveiling a smattering of new electric vehicles, the M3 and M4 are still the same fire-breathing beasts they've always been. Likewise, the current M2 is a performance machine with few equals.

The Bavarian automaker has already given us a glimpse at the regular version of the updated 2 Series; however, the specifications of the M2 have remained a mystery. Previously, the smallest BMW performance car hasn't gotten a full-fledged "M" motor until special editions came around later in its production cycle. That's apparently changing now according to a long-time BMW insider on BimmerPost, who says the new M2 is getting the full-fledged S58 engine and more from the M3 and M4.

Now, it won't be exactly the same. As is typical with cheaper, smaller models getting the same engine as their larger, more expensive siblings, the S58 in the M2 will allegedly be detuned to produce 455 horsepower, as compared to its usual 473 hp. It may be less, true, but it's a difference of just 18 horsepower. And as the forum poster reports, the M2 will still get everything that makes M cars great.