Lia Block Is Racing Nigel Mansell’s Title-Winning F1 Car Up the Goodwood Hillclimb

Lia Block will get a chance to experience a machine like no other later this summer. The Formula 1 Academy star is set to pilot Nigel Mansell‘s Williams FW14B at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is celebrating the 75th anniversary of F1. Specifically, she will be driving the same car that the famous Brit won the F1 championship with in 1992.

Block, the daughter of late racing driver and YouTube legend Ken Block, posted several photos of the FW14B’s seat fitting process to her Instagram account Wednesday evening.

“I think I was [in] shock while doing this. My first seat fit in the FW14B, Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning car. I’m so honored to be driving this car at @fosgoodwood 2025,” read the caption.

Despite being just 18 years old, Block has had the opportunity to race (and recreationally drive) lots of rarefied cars, including the famous 1,400H-horsepower Mustang “Hoonicorn,” and several rally cars where, just like her dad, she sharpened her car control skills. In 2023, she competed in the now-defunct Extreme E off-road championship, and a year later, she tested Keke Rosberg’s Williams FW08 F1 car. Since then, Block has been racing in the F1 Academy series as a Williams Racing Academy driver.

That said, the FW14B will prove to be a completely different animal, given its wicked power-to-weight ratio and, of course, aero. Even with a previous brief taste of the FW08, she will surely find it a handful. And while the Duke of Richmond’s driveway isn’t exactly the ideal (or most exciting) place to drive a vintage F1 car, this will certainly be a special experience for Block and everyone watching.

“I started going to Goodwood when I was really young with my dad who used to do the hillclimb a lot,” said Block in a press release. “Last year was a very big moment for me being able to drive an F1 car up the hill. It was a dream come true, and Goodwood is so special to me because so many people from different areas of motorsport come together to celebrate the sport. This year is going to be an iconic experience for me in an iconic car—I can’t wait!”

The second-generation racer will share driving duties with team boss James Vowles and fellow racing star Jamie Chadwick.

