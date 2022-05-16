Leaked Pic Hints Ford F-150 Raptor R Will Get the Mustang GT500 V8

The Ford F-150 Raptor R is one of the most awaited trucks in recent memory. Rumors have swirled for several years now that Ford will deliver a monster off-road pickup with supercharged V8 power. A leaked build sheet suggests that may indeed be the case, as posted by theraptorconnection on Instagram.

The Raptor R has been a long time coming. We first heard whispers about a V8-powered model back in 2020, rumored to pack the mighty supercharged engine of the Mustang Shelby GT500 under the hood. Despite this, when the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor hit the market, it was with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 under the hood, good for 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

However, it now seems like those V8 dreams are becoming a reality. As per the anonymously-sourced photo, that appears to be taken in a factory setting, the build sheet is clearly marked "5.2L." This just so happens to be the same displacement as the 760-horsepower engine of the Mustang Shelby GT500, suggesting the rumors may have been true all along.

For the sake of argument, 5.2L V8s have most recently been used by Ford in the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 models. Regardless, it's the supercharged Predator engine from the latter that's expected to end up in the truck. The naturally-aspirated Voodoo engine from the GT350 is potent as well, and boasts an almighty wail from its flat-plane crank design. However, its 526 horsepower wouldn't be enough to keep up with the 702-horsepower Ram TRX.

It's perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in the truck world at the moment, but one that has nonetheless built anticipation for a V8-powered Raptor model. The rumor mill has been in overdrive since a particularly burbly-sounding test mule was spotted last year. In any case, order books are expected to open up in the fall for the Raptor R, according to rumors from earlier this year, with the timing suggesting it will land as a 2023 model.

The Drive has reached out to Ford for comment, and will update this article accordingly with any further details that come to light.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com