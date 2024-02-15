Last Call for Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglios Before Electrification Takes Hold

The battery-powered Grim Reaper is finally coming for a couple of great Italian cars: the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. According to Larry Dominique, senior vice president of Alfa Romeo and Fiat, both the go-fast Giulia and Stelvio are on their last legs as their electric replacements are on the way.

"This is the final chance to own a Quadrifoglio with only combustion engine technology as we continue our metamorphosis to an electrified future, but this is not the end of the story. I look forward to presenting the next chapter in the four-leaf clover’s journey," said Dominique on LinkedIn.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifolgio will end production in June 2024 and the order books will close for good in North America in April. It truly is the end of the line for two of the most exciting sports cars in their respective segments.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo

As Dominique said, this isn't the end of Quadrifoglio cars in general but the end of purely internal combustion Quadrifoglio models. The replacements for both cars will have some form of electrification, whether they be hybrid or fully electric. However, initial hints from Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato suggest a 1,000-horsepower fully electric sedan will replace the current Giulia Quadrifoglio. "It starts at 350bhp. The Veloce is 800bhp. The Quadrifoglio is 1,000 bhp," Imparato told Top Gear last year.

Such an electric Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio would be built on Stellantis' STLA Large electric platform, the same one underpinning the soon-to-be electric Dodge Charger Daytona. It will use 800-volt technology and could have a range of 500 miles, per Imparato, though that seems incredibly optimistic. Since we know that architecture can house both electric and internal combustion powertrains, it will be interesting to see if there are any piston-powered Giulia or Stelvio models to go along with their electric performance counterparts.

Regardless of the performance or quality of their electric successors, it's still sad to see the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio go. I've driven both extensively, as well as many of their competitors, and they're among the best-driving cars you can get for the money. The Giulia Quadrifoglio especially is sensational. So pour two out for the soon-to-be-departing performance cars that brought (somewhat) affordable Italian flare back to the American market.