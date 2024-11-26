These JDM Sports Cars Almost Got Crushed by a Falling Light Truss at a Car Show

One Nissan R35 GT-R owner is thanking whatever higher power they believe in, because it seems only divine intervention could have saved their car. Over the weekend, a lighting truss randomly fell down at the DBTK (Don’t Blame the Kids) Auto Salon in the Philippines, nearly crushing a few JDM classics and a Gulf-liveried R35 GT-R. However, the latter came closest to its end, as the truss either gave it the lightest of brushes or landed about a human hair’s width away from it.

The videos don’t show how the truss fell, so it’s unclear if someone messed with it, or if it was just improperly set up. But it looks like one of the stands tipped over before the whole thing collapsed between the R35 and a classic AE86 Toyota Sprinter Trueno. While it obviously cleared the Toyota, we can’t tell just from watching the video if it grazed the Nissan’s bumper or pulled off the nearest of misses. Either way, it could’ve gone so much worse. If there was even a slight breeze in the direction of that GT-R, the truss would have crushed the car’s front end and likely totaled it. It looks like you couldn’t slide so much as a credit card between the two.

Also, why were people just standing around, calmly looking at the aftermath? They just witnessed an automotive miracle, as the car gods decided not to take that owner’s GT-R from the world that day. It’s even luckier that no poor car nerd was admiring those rides close-up when it happened, otherwise they could’ve been killed. While most lightning trusses are made from tubular aluminum and relatively light for their size, they’re still heavy enough to do damage, especially with around 15 feet worth of lighting equipment attached.

Thankfully no one was hurt, nor was any car in this weird incident. And hopefully whoever sets these trusses up for DBTK car shows will do a better job next time—or the subsequent story won’t be as easy to write.

