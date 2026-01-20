Honda Already Put Its New Logo on the 2026 Aston Martin F1 Car

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Honda pulled the wraps off its new Formula 1 engine, which, unlike in years past, will not power the latest Red Bull Racing F1 car. In 2026, Honda will propel the Aston Martins driven by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and when they hit the track for the first of two pre-season tests next week, they’ll be wearing the Japanese automaker’s brand-new logo.

Originally, Honda said back in 2024 that its new, modern take on the iconic H would only adorn its EVs. Specifically, the 0 Series cars that are already available in Japan and other parts of the world. However, last week, Honda went on the record, confirming that the same logo would now appear on all Honda cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it’s even expanding to other assets like dealerships and such. So, it makes perfect sense that it’s already been applied to the mock-up Aston F1 car that made an appearance during the engine-reveal livestream in the wee hours of the morning.

Honda

“Today, we launch a new H mark with a refreshed design, which Honda has adopted as the new symbol representing its automobile business,” Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said during the conference. “This new H mark symbolises the transformation of Honda’s automobile business, so it is an important moment for us.”

As you can see in the photos, the new logo is already proudly affixed to the new RA626H, the name of the new power unit. You can also see it on the car’s nose and on the steering wheel. Likewise, the new font for the brand’s name can be seen making a debut here, adorning the steering wheel and both sides of the engine covers.

“Honda’s participation in F1, the pinnacle of automobile racing, has been the embodiment of the spirit of the company founder, Soichiro Honda, who inspired Honda engineers to commit to becoming No.1 in the world and to take on the most difficult challenges,” Mibe added.

Honda

“In 2026, F1 will undergo a major change in regulations for both the chassis and power unit. Honda sees F1 as a symbol of challenge and innovation, and HRC, the global racing arm of Honda, has developed the RA626H, the new power unit for the 2026 season, to meet those challenges.”

Aston Martin won’t be fully showing its car or livery until the ninth of next month, when it holds a reveal launch in Saudi Arabia during the final pre-season test. With some major shake-ups during the off-season, such as legendary designer Adrian Newey becoming the team’s big boss, it’ll be an interesting season ahead for the Silverstone and Sakura crews.

