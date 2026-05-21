Half Price and 3x Power: This New Craftsman Battery Deal Is Huge

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Craftsman power tools just got a lot more appealing. The brand has launched its next-gen V20 tool battery, promising three times the power and runtime of its current lineup. And in a rare promo, retailers are offering this new “V20 Advanced” in a big 6Ah size for half off list price. And yes, this is backwards compatible with all the V20 tools you already have.

50% Off: Craftsman V20 Advanced 6Ah Battery + Charger for $99 See It

The core of Craftsman’s battery upgrade is thermal management (running cooler)—Craftsman’s press release talks about having “state-of-the-art tabless cell technology.” Tabless battery technology is a redesign of how lithium-ion battery cells collect and move electrical current inside the cell. Instead of using one or a few metal “tabs” welded to the electrodes, the electrode edges themselves act as many parallel current paths.

Theoretically, that can translate to lower internal resistance, which yields better heat management and general efficiency. I haven’t worked with Craftsman tools much lately, but I do have a few older ones (and some very old ones) in rotation here on my little ranch.

This new battery update is huge news for the brand’s current users, and makes Craftsman a more appealing value proposition if you’re just starting your power-tool-arsenal-building journey.

Right now, the V20 Advanced 6Ah is the one to buy, since it’s normally $199 but currently on sale for $99. The smaller 3Ah is also available, listing for $139. A 3Ah battery is plenty for around-the-house drilling and even impact wrenching, but if you’re going to be doing yard work with something like a string trimmer, I strongly recommend something 5Ah or bigger.

And if you live near a Lowe’s or Ace Hardware, check out Craftsman’s “battery trade-in” promo, where the brand’s hooking people up with free batteries to try in their V20 tools.