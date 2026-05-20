Get 40% off Yakima Truck Awnings, Roof Tents, and More at REI’s Anniversary Sale

Roof tents, truck storage, awnings, and other off-road camping accessories are on sale for screaming deals at REI this week.

By Andrew P. Collins

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Yakima off-road awning
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Did you know that REI sells roof tents, truck awnings, and some pretty cool modular off-road storage solutions? The outdoor retailer is doing incredible deals for its big Anniversary Sale that’s currently live, and you can score some absolute blowout pricing on high-end overland accessories, like $400 off a huge $1,000 awning or $500 off a Yakima roof tent. Check this stuff out before prices go back up!

As we posted earlier this week, there are more than 180 car racks and storage products on sale with discounts at 20% off and better from now until May 25. But since a lot of our readers are into off-road trucks and overland builds specifically, I thought we’d better call out the incredible deals on vehicle awnings, roof tents, and more for a few more days.

If you do anything outdoorsy, you’ll probably find a great deal on something while this sale’s still going on (through May 25).

Yakima "OverNOut" 270 Awning: $598.73 (Normally $999)
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More Overland and Off-Road Accessory Deals

If you’re into this kind of stuff at all, I strongly recommend pawing through REI’s whole list of roof tents and awnings, gear storage and maintenance stuff, and bike racks. In fact, you might find even more overland-relevant gear in REI’s camp and hike section, which features first aid equipment, personal lighting, and all kinds of other stuff that’s useful on the trail.

You can also check out our list of bike-rack deals that we found earlier this week, and my review of the Yakima StepUp Swing if you want some first-hand impressions.

REI’s Anniversary Sale Highlights