Get 40% off Yakima Truck Awnings, Roof Tents, and More at REI’s Anniversary Sale

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Did you know that REI sells roof tents, truck awnings, and some pretty cool modular off-road storage solutions? The outdoor retailer is doing incredible deals for its big Anniversary Sale that’s currently live, and you can score some absolute blowout pricing on high-end overland accessories, like $400 off a huge $1,000 awning or $500 off a Yakima roof tent. Check this stuff out before prices go back up!
As we posted earlier this week, there are more than 180 car racks and storage products on sale with discounts at 20% off and better from now until May 25. But since a lot of our readers are into off-road trucks and overland builds specifically, I thought we’d better call out the incredible deals on vehicle awnings, roof tents, and more for a few more days.
If you do anything outdoorsy, you’ll probably find a great deal on something while this sale’s still going on (through May 25).
Yakima "OverNOut" 270 Awning: $598.73 (Normally $999)See It
More Overland and Off-Road Accessory Deals
- 20% Off: Yakima Road Showers (water with a hose anywhere you camp)
- 20% Off: Yakima SkyRise SL Roof Tents (sleep in the sky)
- 20% Off: Thule Foothill 2 Roof Tents (slightly more compact roof tent)
- 25% Off: Kelty Sideroads Car Awning (lightweight truckside shade)
- 25% Off: REI Co-op Trailgate Shelter (add a roof off of your rear hatch into camp)
If you’re into this kind of stuff at all, I strongly recommend pawing through REI’s whole list of roof tents and awnings, gear storage and maintenance stuff, and bike racks. In fact, you might find even more overland-relevant gear in REI’s camp and hike section, which features first aid equipment, personal lighting, and all kinds of other stuff that’s useful on the trail.
You can also check out our list of bike-rack deals that we found earlier this week, and my review of the Yakima StepUp Swing if you want some first-hand impressions.
REI’s Anniversary Sale Highlights
- 50% off select REI Outlet items (May 19-21)
- 25% off REI Co-op brand clothing and gear (excluding bikes)
- 20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and rack accessories
- 20% off all Co-op Cycles bikes
- 20% off all NEMO camp and sleeping gear
- 25% off all Big Agnes tents, sleeping bags and sleeping gear
- 25% off select KUHL clothing
- 25% off all KEEN footwear
- 25% off all Smartwool clothing and socks
- 25% off select The North Face clothing
- 25% off all Black Diamond gear and shoes (excluding cams)
- 25% off all Oboz footwear
- 25% off all prAna Stretch Zion bottoms
- Save $250 all Garmin fenix 8 smartwatches and save $50 Garmin inReach Mini 3 and Mini 3 Plus
- 25% off Exped gear
- 25% off all Outdoor Research clothing and outerwear
- 25% off all Mountain Hardwear clothing (excluding Kor Airshell)
- 25% off select Altra footwear and gaiters
- 25% off all Merrell Moab 2 and Speed 2 footwear
- 25% off all Giro bike helmets
- 15% off all BOTE paddleboards, inflatable kayaks and accessories