Get 40% off Yakima Truck Awnings, Roof Tents, and More at REI’s Anniversary Sale

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Did you know that REI sells roof tents, truck awnings, and some pretty cool modular off-road storage solutions? The outdoor retailer is doing incredible deals for its big Anniversary Sale that’s currently live, and you can score some absolute blowout pricing on high-end overland accessories, like $400 off a huge $1,000 awning or $500 off a Yakima roof tent. Check this stuff out before prices go back up!

As we posted earlier this week, there are more than 180 car racks and storage products on sale with discounts at 20% off and better from now until May 25. But since a lot of our readers are into off-road trucks and overland builds specifically, I thought we’d better call out the incredible deals on vehicle awnings, roof tents, and more for a few more days.

If you do anything outdoorsy, you’ll probably find a great deal on something while this sale’s still going on (through May 25).