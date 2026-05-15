Get Hundreds off Thule and Yakima Racks, Boxes, and More at REI’s Anniversary Sale

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REI is doing some really solid discounts for its anniversary sale, which starts today. There are major price cuts on high-end roof racks, bike racks, and other car-camping accessories going on right now. Saving 20% Yakima and Thule gear can mean hundreds of dollars in discounts—if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your cargo setup, now’s a good time to pounce!
As a matter of fact, just this month, I reviewed the new Yakima StepUp Swing bike rack and loved it. It’s normally $999, but 20% off makes it $799.19, which is a genuinely darn-good deal. The non-hinged models (if you don’t need the bikes to swing out to clear a tailgate) are even more affordable. The compact RidgeBack model is on sale for under $320, and the hatchback-friendly FullBack three-bike carrier is only $263 and change.
In total, there are more than 180 car racks and storage products on sale with discounts at 20% off and better from now until May 25.
The sale goes way beyond racks, too. If you’re into overlanding, general outdoorsing, or adventuring at all you’ll probably find a great deal on something.
REI’s Anniversary Sale Highlights
- 25% off REI Co-op brand clothing and gear (excluding bikes)
- 20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and rack accessories
- 20% off all Co-op Cycles bikes
- 20% off all NEMO camp and sleeping gear
- 25% off all Big Agnes tents, sleeping bags and sleeping gear
- 25% off select KUHL clothing
- 25% off all KEEN footwear
- 25% off all Smartwool clothing and socks
- 25% off select The North Face clothing
- 25% off all Black Diamond gear and shoes (excluding cams)
- 25% off all Oboz footwear
- 25% off all prAna Stretch Zion bottoms
- Save $250 all Garmin fenix 8 smartwatches and save $50 Garmin inReach Mini 3 and Mini 3 Plus
- 25% off Exped gear
- 25% off all Outdoor Research clothing and outerwear
- 25% off all Mountain Hardwear clothing (excluding Kor Airshell)
- 25% off select Altra footwear and gaiters
- 25% off all Merrell Moab 2 and Speed 2 footwear
- 25% off all Giro bike helmets
- 15% off all BOTE paddleboards, inflatable kayaks and accessories
- 50% off select REI Outlet items (May 19-21)