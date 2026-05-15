Get Hundreds off Thule and Yakima Racks, Boxes, and More at REI’s Anniversary Sale

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REI is doing some really solid discounts for its anniversary sale, which starts today. There are major price cuts on high-end roof racks, bike racks, and other car-camping accessories going on right now. Saving 20% Yakima and Thule gear can mean hundreds of dollars in discounts—if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your cargo setup, now’s a good time to pounce!

As a matter of fact, just this month, I reviewed the new Yakima StepUp Swing bike rack and loved it. It’s normally $999, but 20% off makes it $799.19, which is a genuinely darn-good deal. The non-hinged models (if you don’t need the bikes to swing out to clear a tailgate) are even more affordable. The compact RidgeBack model is on sale for under $320, and the hatchback-friendly FullBack three-bike carrier is only $263 and change.

In total, there are more than 180 car racks and storage products on sale with discounts at 20% off and better from now until May 25.

Yakima StepUp Swing in its “tucked” position on my Montero. Andrew P. Collins

The sale goes way beyond racks, too. If you’re into overlanding, general outdoorsing, or adventuring at all you’ll probably find a great deal on something.

REI’s Anniversary Sale Highlights