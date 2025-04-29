Former Ford CEO Had This Magnificent Taurus Painting Hanging in His Detroit Mansion

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Donald Petersen spent 41 years at Ford Motor Company, the last 10 as its CEO and eventually as its chairman and CEO. His contemporaries claim he saved the Dearborn automaker during a particularly tough time in global manufacturing, largely by introducing the Ford Taurus and Mercury Sable volume sellers. Perhaps that explains why Petersen found a cozy spot for this magnificent painting of the Ford sedan on a, err, waterfall.

This work of art was painted by Fritz Mayhew, a former Ford design executive who worked alongside Petersen. The painting was listed for sale (price unknown) by the auction company in charge of Petersen’s estate sale last weekend, and can be seen mounted above Petersen’s fireplace mantle in several photographs. You can browse the full catalog here.

AOM Estate Sales

Petersen and his wife, Jo Anne, passed away within weeks of each other in 2024, both aged 97. According to Automotive News, the estate sale at their Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, mansion attracted such a large crowd that the final day had to be postponed to a later date. It’s unclear if the Taurus painting was snatched by a fine art/Taurus aficionado on the first day of the sale, but personally, I’m just glad I came across a photo of it so I know it exists. I hope whoever buys it places it at an equally special place in their home.

Like most eccentric executives, Petersen had plenty of nifty and over-the-top items at his house, and surprisingly, very few were car-related. Other automotive art includes posters of a California Highway Patrol Ford Mustang with the slogan “This Ford Chases Porsches For A Living,” a watercolor painting from his induction to the Automotive Hall of Fame, another painting of Petersen in the Ford company jet flying to China, and a scale model of said jet. There isn’t much racing memorabilia; however, there’s a lone painting of Jon Watson piloting his McLaren-Ford at the 1982 Detroit F1 GP, and a neat poster commemorating Aston Martin’s accomplishments at Le Mans.

AOM Estate Sales

Likewise, if you’re into fine china, vintage Louis Vuitton trunks, Chanel handbags, or expensive figurines and Christmas ornaments, this would be a good place to shop—whenever the sale is reopened, that is.

So, where would you hang that Taurus stunner?

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com