Ford Now Sells a Supercharger Kit to Make the F-150 Lobo a Real Street Truck

Did you know that Ford sells an F-150 “street truck” called the Lobo? I use quotation marks there because it’s only kind of a street truck. Sure, it’s lower than a normal F-150, and it has a cowl hood, but it’s still a 4×4 crew cab without any extra power. Ford Performance Parts has a new way to address that: A $10,250 Whipple supercharger kit that pushes the 5.0-liter V8 to 700 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

At the core of this upgrade is a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple blower. Using an inverted twin-screw design and dual-pass intercooler, it feeds lots of extra air to the Coyote engine, especially from 5,000 rpm. That’s when the setup makes peak torque, and peak hp comes on at 6,500 rpm.

For reference, the stock F-150 V8 is rated at 400 hp and 410 lb-ft.

Ford Performance Parts

You’ll have to run 91-octane fuel with this kit, which is to be expected. Ford Performance Parts also warranties everything for three years or 36,000 miles. That’s a key part of this deal, as you won’t get the same coverage with a non-FPP blower upgrade. And for anyone who needs to comply with CARB, it’s 50-state legal for 2021-2025 model year F-150s but not 2026 models.

If you’re a Mustang GT or Dark Horse owner and would like to party, good news! Ford Performance Parts also has a $10,500 Whipple kit for you. The gains are even sweeter there as it pushes the 5.0-liter in those cars to 810 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. You need the active exhaust to hit those numbers, though, as cars without it are limited to “just” 800 hp.

I’d say this is a pretty enticing deal. It’s big money, no doubt, but so is anything else that adds 300 hp and almost 200 lb-ft of torque to your truck. Factor in the price of an F-150 Lobo and you’ll be at roughly $71,000 before installation. Or, you could be even cooler and get a base F-150 XL single cab and toss this honkin’ supercharger under the hood. You might be able to build that for under $50,000.

