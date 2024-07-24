Have Midsize Trucks Gotten Out of Hand?

The next time you’re in traffic and happen to spot a new midsize truck from Toyota, Chevy, or Ford, pay attention to its size. Really, you might have little choice but to mind these midsizers, which are technically smaller trucks than their full-size siblings. But “smaller” is a relative term that may no longer apply to most new trucks. Do you think midsize trucks have gotten out of hand?

With every new generation, trucks like the Tacoma, Colorado, and Ranger seem to be getting significantly bigger. Model bloat is certainly nothing new, but the size of these latest trucks is notable because modern midsizers have outgrown previous generations of full-size trucks.

Just take a look at something like the 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 or Trail Boss (or most any trim, for that matter). Compare it to the simple, uncluttered, and relatively compact design of Chevy’s GMT400 trucks, or even the later GMT800s, and you’ll see that the “midsize” Colorado is either as big, if not bigger.

You’d just be hard-pressed to see any new Colorado as a logical replacement for the compact Chevy S-10, by any metric. Even if they’re in different segments, the Colorado and S-10 serve a similar function on Chevy’s lineup as the “smaller” options. The growth of trucks is both good and bad, of course, but another unfortunate effect of their evolution is that their prices have inflated along with their size.

Midsize trucks were formerly the best choice for folks who regularly hauled less, towed less, or just wanted to pay less than for a full-size pickup. But the price difference between new mid- and full-size trucks is now getting to the point where you might as well spring for that double-cab Tundra over the Tacoma. Tell us in the comments below if you think midsize trucks have gotten too big, pricey, or entirely lost the plot. Or not!

