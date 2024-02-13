It's origin-story hour, amigos. Adopting "cars as a hobby" can happen in all kinds of ways, but I bet a lot of us can trace our automotive interests to an individual who first shared the joy of driving with us. So who got you into cars?

I have a lot of casual gearheads in my family, more so now that I'm married. And growing up, my close friends and I certainly encouraged each others' early automotive obsession. But if I had to point to one person as the primary instigator of my fascination with cars, I'd have to call out my dad.

When I was really small, he had a Pavlovian way of training me to look forward to his return from work. He'd often snag a Hot Wheels car on his way home, pocket it, and present it to me as he came through the door. To be honest, I don't remember it vividly, but I trust my parents' account, and have heaps of collected Hot Wheels to back up the story.

Later, my pops bought a 1979 Fiat Spider 2000, rough but running, which would become a huge character in my childhood. He still has it—it's one of the most reliable cars our family's had, shockingly. Getting picked up from school in that thing was always a source of elation, and we even took it to a few shows. That matching-shirts picture you just scrolled by was taken right before my first visit to the Larz Anderson museum, which still hosts its annual Italian Car Day.