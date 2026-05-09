Chevy Is Discontinuing the Medium-Duty Silverado That International Builds

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

General Motors has so many versions of the Chevrolet Silverado that it doesn’t even build all of them. The Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD are medium-duty Class 6 commercial trucks that share a platform and factory with the International CV Series. That unique arrangement is about to come to an end.

According to TFL Truck, production of the Silverado MD models will end September 30, 2026. Transport Topics reports that GM opted not to renew its contract with International, which originally signed in 2015 (when the latter was still known as Navistar) and set up joint development and manufacturing of the CV and Silverado MD trucks. International is also discontinuing the CV Series—production ends September 10—and it sold the Springfield, Ohio, plant where the trucks are manufactured to Canadian defense contractor Roshel effective March 30, 2026.

Chevrolet

Why did GM decide not to re-up? It may be partly down to a dip in sales of the medium-duty trucks. As TFL Truck notes, Chevy sold just 1,273 in the first quarter of this year. That’s down 37.4% over the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, Ford sold 2,331 F-650 and F-750 trucks during the first quarter of 2026. And International’s MV Series is available in the same Class 6 configuration as the CV Series, so there’s some overlap there.

Unveiled at the 2018 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, the Silverado MD is powered by a Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 producing 350 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, connected to an Allison six-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is available, along with a choice of regular cab and crew cab configurations, with wheelbases ranging from 165 inches to 243 inches. GVWR ranges from 14,001 to 16,500 pounds for the 4500 HD, 17,500 to 19,500 pounds for the 5500 HD, and 21,000 to 23,500 pounds for the 6500 HD.

Chevrolet

Most of the Ohio plant’s capacity was dedicated to the Chevy-badged trucks, according to Transport Topics, which explains International’s decision to sell. The company has been building trucks and buses at that site since 1961. The factory survived the cuts associated with International Harvester’s reorganization in 1982 (which saw the company’s Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant sidelined), and now gets another reprieve under Roshel. The Canadian company bought both the assembly plant and a co-located specialty truck center, with two million total square feet of space on 500 acres of land.

GM still has one joint-venture commercial truck in its catalog. It’s expected to continue selling the Isuzu-derived LCF (Low Cab Forward) series in Class 4, 5, and 6 configurations for the 2027 model year. But the biggest U.S. automaker is now out of the mega chassis cab segment where Ford still plays.