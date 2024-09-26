International Trucks Is Replacing the Navistar Name Entirely

Anybody who knows trucks knows about International. The brand has manufactured some of the most recognizable rigs in history, and it’s still cranking out semis 122 years after International Harvester was founded. It’s been owned by a company named Navistar since 1986, which was formed as the successor to IH. And now, after nearly four decades, Navistar is rebranding … to International Trucks, LLC.

It’s a little confusing, I know. But this is big news considering Navistar’s significance in the heavy-duty truck space, plus the obvious cache the International Trucks name carries with it. The move also comes around the same time VW is reviving the Scout name for off-road EVs, and while they aren’t exactly related anymore, you can’t help but imagine the string board of brands and names that once were and are now returning.

“After more than 120 years, we are choosing to return to our roots as International,” said Tobias Glitterstam, the company’s chief strategy and transformation officer. “International embodies determination, partnership, and collaboration in meeting every challenge with a solution. Our new name and look complement the strategic changes we are making to offer enhanced customer experiences.”



Alongside the new-but-not-really name is a throwback logo that’s been lightly updated so you know it’s different. It’ll surely be familiar to anyone who’s been paying attention to International all these years.

There’s more to it than a rebrand, too. The holding company says it’s “a shift in strategy to transform the business into a solutions provider, and the role the International brand can play in a streamlined customer and user experience.” A press release goes on to specify that in addition to the trucks that International builds, the parent company will focus on parts, maintenance, financing, connectivity, and charging.

You might say they’re in it for the long haul. Please, save your applause.

