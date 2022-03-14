Rod Stewart Fixes Potholes Near His Home So He Can Drive His Ferrari

Potholes are a nightmare no matter what you drive. If your car's low and has big wheels, navigating between them is the closest most of us will ever get to crossing a minefield. For rock star Rod Stewart, reportedly the owner of a Ferrari F8 Tributo, the potholes around his mansion in Essex have gotten so bad that he rounded up some friends, some shovels, and despite his advanced age put in manual labor fixing a road he says nobody else would.

The 77-year-old musician stated in an Instagram video of him shoveling rocks that he had seen the deeply rutted and pitted road damage multiple cars, and even immobilize an ambulance on a call. Naturally, such a road is impassable for a Ferrari like Stewart's.

"This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it's been like this for ages," Stewart proclaims in the video. "People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tire. My Ferrari can't go through here at all, so me and the boys thought we'd come and do it ourselves."