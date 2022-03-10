The New Acura Integra Will Stay FWD Only

The 2023 Acura Integra has finally been revealed, and reservations are now open. We know it'll offer front-wheel drive like every Integra before it, but there was a lot of buzz surrounding the possibility of all-wheel drive thanks to a seemingly eager dealer who said as much in a piece of ad copy last month. In a conversation with The Drive, though, Acura confirmed definitively that for this fifth generation, there will only be a front-wheel-drive Integra.

We reached out to the automaker when we noticed there was no mention of the car's driven wheels in Thursday's press release. An Acura spokesperson then responded by saying, "The 5th generation Integra will be front wheel drive only. We are not discussing any future plans at this time, but excited for Integra’s production reveal today."

There it is, folks. Not only is the 2023 Integra exclusively FWD, supposedly so will the model years that succeed it during the car's fifth generation.