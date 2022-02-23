West Virginia Bill Could Ban OTA Car Updates to Force Dealer Visits

Just as the auto industry starts to really embrace 21st-century technology, a legislative bill in West Virginia could throw a speedbump in the road of progress. Specifically, the bill hopes to stymie an automaker's ability to push some over-the-air updates to vehicles, depending on how they're used. The bill, which was originally reported on by CleanTechnica, would require any post-sale software upgrades to be performed by a dealership rather than an OTA update. Thankfully, updates to the navigation or entertainment system are excluded, but still, it's hardly a win for consumers. This would require a customer to visit a dealership for a simple upgrade rather than the automaker just pushing it to the car.

In addition to restricting what kind of OTA updates an automaker can send to consumers' vehicles, the text also lumps "post-sale software" and "changes to vehicle function and features" into "the operation and business of a new motor vehicle dealership." This means that a consumer looking to purchase a software upgrade would be visiting a dealer for service rather than having it beamed to their vehicle from afar. It could be akin to visiting a Tesla showroom to buy its $2,000 acceleration boost feature, one that's currently delivered as an in-car purchase. Tesla, in particular, has been under fire by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recently for its use of OTA updates in place of traditional recalls. Last year, NHTSA sought justification from Tesla for an update pushed to address a possible defect related to its cars colliding with emergency vehicles while its Autopilot driver assistance system was active. The probe into that matter is still ongoing, but does the NHTSA's qualm with Tesla justify a heavier burden to the consumer? Not according to automotive lobbying group Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The alliance criticized the text heavily, noting that it would "needlessly harm consumers and potentially create safety risks" by requiring consumers to visit a dealership in order to perform a software update rather than receive it wirelessly over a cellular or wifi connection. “[C]onsumers would have to make time to take their vehicle into a franchised dealer for every system update. In practice, this additional inconvenience would needlessly to consumers driving vehicles with out-of-date software which may bear on some aspects of vehicle operation," reads a portion of the letter. “It also would needlessly prevent manufacturers from conveniently delivering electronics-related recalls to consumers meaning many vehicles on West Virginia roads could have issues that can be easily be corrected in the background via over-the-air fixes.

