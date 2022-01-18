BMW Is Finally Ending V12 Production This Year

We all knew this day would come. Years ago, BMW said it could only guarantee it'd produce V12s as long as it did the current 7 Series, which isn't far from replacement. With its end drawing close, so are BMW V12s, which after 35 years in production will power its last U.S.-market BMW production car: The limited-edition, one-of-12 2022 BMW M760i xDrive Final V12. This commemorative car will be offered to customers with histories of V12 7 Series ownership at a price of $200,000, or almost $14,500 more than a 760i spec'd to the gills. BMW justifies this price by building "The Final V12" with every option available, interior and exterior color schemes from BMW Individual, special wheels, and of course, badging recognizing the presence of BMW's last roadgoing V12.

BMW 2020 BMW 750i

As in the regular M760i, the 6.6-liter, twin-turbo V12 produces 600 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Sent through an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, these catapult the M760i from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, or almost as quick as an Audi R8 V10. The V12's presence is announced through a badge at the back (in place of M760i badging) and unique 20-inch Style 760M alloys, behind which lurk M Sport brakes. Its engine cover and door sill plates acknowledge the motor too, with inscriptions reading "The Final V12," as does a console plaque stating "1 of 12." Surrounding it is a piano black interior with Full Merino leather from BMW Individual, and pretty much every option available on the 7 Series. That includes the Luxury Rear Seating Package, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound, the driving assistance package, and LED headlights. Of course, the whole thing is painted one of more than 80 paint colors available from BMW Individual.

BMW 2022 BMW M760i xDrive The Final V12 badge