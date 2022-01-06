Learn From My Mistake: Don’t Drift on a Public Road and Run From Cops

We'd bonded ever since I got the car at the tender age of 16. Back then, I'd been the one that drove everyone in my social circle around. Quite literally, without White Fear, I'd have had no social life at all. We'd all have been stuck riding the bus.

But that night, aged 22 and in the tumult of various stop-start flings and situationships, there was plenty of angst pumping through my veins as I came off the highway to the surface streets near my house not long before midnight. The alternative station decided to spin Soko's underground 2007 hit "I'll Kill Her" about a jilted lover who tearfully contemplates murdering her romantic rival. After a wasted night with no human connection, the song struck a chord, and my foot leaned heavier on the accelerator in response.

As I came to a huge roundabout, Soko's plaintive lyrics soaring from the speakers and feeling defiant, I flicked left and pulled right, kicking out the tail and squealing around the bend. I figured I'd let off some steam in the form of illicit oversteer. But at the exit came a reckoning: a patrol car traveling in the opposite direction.



As I left the roundabout, I held my nerve. Somehow at 22, I was clear-headed and decisive in tense situations. I resumed the speed limit and drove cleanly—just long enough for the police cruiser to disappear behind some bushes as it pulled a U-turn to follow me. Its lights didn't trip on immediately; had I driven calmly on, perhaps things would have gone differently. Instead, the second it disappeared out of view, I mashed the pedal to the floor in a desperate attempt to dash for safety.

Knowing I had mere seconds to get out of sight, I took the first left that came up, which, to my frustration, lead into a cul-de-sac. Given how I'd spent the better part of my life in the area, I should have known better. However, realistically, as with most police chases, there was nowhere to go. The police likely already had my number plate, and even if I had shaken them off, they would have been knocking on my door within minutes. Calling my parents and screaming at them to open the garage so I could get the car hidden from the street wasn't an option, either, because the first response to such an urgent request would have been, "But why?" That would have wasted enough time to ruin me anyway.

Not one to give up easily, though, I quickly killed the lights and switched the car off. I gamely strolled down the road with my hands in my pockets, doing my best to look as inconspicuous as possible. Of course, when you're the only fool out for a walk on a dead-end road in the middle of the night, it's not exactly difficult for the police to pick you out. The patrol car rolled up, a window rolled down, and a rather annoyed police officer asked if the car parked over there was mine. I sighed, admitted that it was, and walked back over to face the music.

Me Against the Police

At this point, it bears noting the context of the situation: I was a young white man fleeing from the police. As you'd expect in such situations, Australian police are often short and abrupt with little appetite for nonsense. However, outright violence is rare for non-violent offenses, unless being doled out towards activists, members of the queer community, or people of color.