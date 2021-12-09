The Audi R8 Supercar's Successor Will Be Electric

At this point, it's unsurprising to hear that some of our favorite cars—with some of our favorite engines—are being replaced by near-silent electric vehicles. Given the sheer speed and acceleration that batteries and electric motors can provide, that's not even a bad thing for performance, but it's easy to get sentimental. As such, let's treasure the current V10-powered Audi R8 while we've got it because Roadshow reports it'll be succeeded by a high-powered EV.

The outlet talked with Linda Kurz, Audi Sport's head of product marketing, who explained the brand's next R-labeled halo car will be electric only. Following up on the admittedly super RS E-Tron GT, Kurz said Audi's "next challenge" will be to "transform the R segment, and the R segment is going to be fully electric. This is our job for the next decade."

Exactly what year this R8 successor will come is uncertain, at least to us on the outside. Audi already said any new model it makes after 2026 will be electric, and by then, 80 percent of its RS lineup is expected to be electrified in some way.