Elon Musk, Toyota Blast Biden’s Plan to Save Big EV Credits for UAW-Built Cars

Toyota's stance aligns with that of Autos Drive America; a trade group that represents foreign automakers. The group has reportedly begun airing TV ads that state, "Congress is at it again. They're pushing a sweetheart deal that rewards unions at the expense of the environment and consumer choice." As outlined by Popular Science, however, EVs' environmental effects aren't the straightforward, categorical improvement carmakers' PR divisions would like you to believe. Their net carbon impacts are highly dependent on how the electricity used to power them is generated, and at least one study suggests EVs' greater curb weights may increase the volume of tire and road particulates they kick up.

Toyota 2023 Toyota BZ4X XLE