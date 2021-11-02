Toyota Calls on Congress to Shoot Down Union-Built EV Incentives

The Build Back Better Act's last draft reworks the electric vehicle tax credit in a way that could change how Americans buy EVs. Not all automakers are happy with the alterations, though. In short, it would create a $4,500 discount for vehicles built with union labor, and that's on top of the base $7,500 credit which would be re-introduced without the 200,000-unit cap. That means electric cars assembled by Detroit's Big Three—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis' American brands—would get an extra price cut. Those made by non-domestic automakers, like Toyota, would not.

Today, the Japanese automaker released a statement arguing against this proposal. None of the automaker's American manufacturing facilities are unionized and, as such, it would be at a disadvantage if the drafted legislation were to pass. "Congress needs to put the politics aside on this one," the statement reads. "This isn’t fair. This isn’t right."

Toyota's press release goes on in an attempt to bring readers to the company's perspective. It argues that the proposal essentially devalues the labor of non-unionized autoworkers by $4,500 compared to their counterparts represented by the United Auto Workers. Also, in the context of consumers themselves, Toyota says they would be punished if they didn't want to buy a car from a domestic manufacturer. That's a valid perspective; however, it's worth noting that Toyota currently sells no fully electric vehicles in the United States.

The automaker says this bill tells consumers "having more electric vehicles on the road is secondary to promoting unionization." It then encourages readers to call their elected representatives to argue for the company's perspective, reminding them of the scale of Toyota's manufacturing presence in the United States—currently, there are 10 plants and over 36,000 employees who work for the company directly.