A 400-Mile 2000 Chevy Metro Is Worth $18,200, Apparently

As a result of covering so few miles and spending its entire life in the western part of the country, it's rust-free and in nearly perfect condition. Only the fuel system has been refreshed throughout the course of its ownership. The black plastic bumpers are still black, still plastic and still unpainted, and the white paint itself is chip-free and flawless.

The 1.0-liter engine in the Metro makes just 55 horsepower, something the car's new owner is bound to enjoy. At the very least, this car is a five-speed stick with air conditioning, so it won't be completely unbearable. It will, however, definitely be less comfortable than the smattering of new cars you can get for less than $18,200, like the Kia Forte, Chevy Spark, or even—and God forgive me for saying this—the Mitsubishi Mirage.

It's unlikely this Metro will be used like those cars, though. If we had to bet, this humble Chevy will likely continue living its low-mileage life—a lucky economy car if there ever was one.

