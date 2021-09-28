Rivian CEO Says the Rivian Sports Car Isn’t Canceled, Just ‘Shelved’

EV startup Rivian plans to launch six new vehicles by 2025, and if my experience at the wheel of the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck tells me anything, it's that we should be excited for every last one of them. Doubly so if one of them will be a sports car, which Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe told me was his company's original plan.

"I started the company in 2009, the initial product was essentially like a sports coupe, a little sports car. We worked on that for a couple of years," Scaringe told me at the R1T's media drive. "Getting much more sophisticated in how we think about brand, and how we think about how the product, and the strategy, and the technology, and how they all fit together, and then the desire to have impact, to change the way people think about vehicles and change the way people think about sustainability, we just came to the conclusion that that wasn't the right platform to build from.

"So we shelved it, like, end of '11, beginning of '12, reset the business," Scaringe added.