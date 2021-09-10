Gran Turismo 7 Is Coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 4

As part of Thursday's PlayStation Showcase, Sony blessed us all with another trailer for Gran Turismo 7. More importantly, perhaps, it also assigned the game a concrete release date: March 4, 2022. This means there are only six months before GT is back in its car-collecting simulator, number-in-the-title form. What's more, those who have yet to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 won't be left out because GT7 will officially be available on PS4 as well, with players on last-gen having the option to upgrade their copy to PS5 in the future for $10.

PlayStation | YouTube

Judging from the new trailer, it looks like they're going all-in on the nostalgia with this one. They dedicated a full minute of the clip paying homage to title sequences from the first four Gran Turismo games—arguably the series' golden age. Also throwing back to the good ol' days is a main menu system laid out on a geographic map, albeit now rendered in much greater three-dimensional detail than before and incorporating a day-night cycle. Make no mistake, Gran Turismo's apparent return to the past isn't merely aesthetic. After spending an entire console generation dilly-dallying with esports and becoming an official Olympic event with Gran Turismo Sport, PlayStation's car game franchise will get back to its roots in the gameplay department as well. GT7 is set to feature a full Campaign Mode where you start out in a humble (likely Japanese) hatchback and race your way to a collection of increasingly more potent cars, increasingly shinier trophies, and, of course, virtual "drivers licenses" that seem to increase in difficulty exponentially.

PlayStation | YouTube