The Sheer Audacity of Preston Tucker and the Car that Should Have Been

Henry Ford Museum

This post is part of our ongoing museum series, which was created to bring the stories from museums around the world to The Drive readers. Check out our previous posts in the series about a restored 1921 Duesenberg Model A, a drag-racing 1937 Willys, and James Hetfield's Art Deco hot rod. Asking a museum curator about their favorite car may be akin to asking a parent about their favorite child. But if you ask Henry Ford Museum curator Matt Anderson, his answer is the 1948 Tucker 48. He was 12 years old when the movie Tucker: The Man and His Dream came out, and he says he fell in love with it. He insisted on seeing the movie several times and is thrilled to have a real-life version of the car at the museum now. (Anderson also told me the incredible story of Stanley Tucker–no relation to Preston Tucker–the pilot who bought the first stateside Mustang three days before its launch.) Today, the Tucker on display at the Henry Ford Museum is number 16 of 51 built (including a single prototype, nicknamed the Tin Goose). It has not been restored or even operated since 1958, Anderson says. “Of the 47 or so Tuckers still surviving, we think ours is the most original version,” Anderson told me. “It represents the best of what we should be doing: preserving the cars as they were.”

Henry Ford Museum