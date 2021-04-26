Honda's 'Simple' New Interiors Will Put the Emphasis Back on Driving

If you've ever driven or been inside an older Honda and found its interior to be remarkably effortless to navigate, guess what? All that was by design. With simple dash designs, thin A-pillars, and low cowls, it was all part of the company's "Man Maximum/Machine Minimum" interior mantra that placed the emphasis on the person behind the wheel and less on intricate cabin designs or fancy visuals that distracted from the act of driving.

Well, for future Hondas, the firm is renewing this focus with a new Simplicity and "Something" interior design philosophy (yes, it's really called that, quotes and all). To preview what this will look like, the automaker has released a sketch. It really is quite simple and nice, with a particularly attractive HVAC vent treatment. Not sure the Minority Report-style transparent infotainment screen will make it to production anytime soon, but there you go.