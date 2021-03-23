V8-Swapping a Tesla Model S Is Even Harder Than It Sounds

Back in December, we told you all about EV guru Rich Benoit's plan to stuff a 6.2-liter V8 under the frunk of a Tesla Model S. Some called it fantastic while others said the idea was "dumb" or just "completely stupid." Regardless, it's still happening, and there's progress to check out. But, as you'd expect, progress moves rather slowly when you're stuffing a gasoline powertrain and row-your-own gearbox into a purpose-built platform meant to house batteries and an electric motor or two. Let's use this time to check out how things have been going so far.

Over the past few months, the project has evolved from a simple concept to a work-in-progress. Rich and his team at Electrified Garage have worked hard to figure out how to reverse engineer Tesla's platform into a host for an older Camaro motor. The V8 was successfully mounted through a gigantic hole cut in what is now the car's firewall. There's also a long rectangular tunnel cut out of the floor pan and through the structural support, showing where the transmission will be mounted. The driveshaft will run through there, too, which is part of why a ton of shiny new sound deadening material has been installed to offset the increased noise. Speaking of custom parts, the driveshaft is one of many needed for the application that shows just how long made-to-order components take. Rich says he waited nearly 12 weeks for the Tesla's driveshaft to arrive at the shop, and they're now waiting on axles.

