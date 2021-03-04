Here's What It Takes to Dodge Demon-Swap a Jeep Gladiator Without Blowing It Up

Engine swaps are often talked about like some straightforward operation, like something an Average Joe could pull off with nothing but an interchangeable-tip screwdriver. In reality, we get worked up over them because they're not; they usually require custom motor mounts, wiring work, different flywheels and clutches, and oftentimes lots of calibration. This all goes without mentioning things downstream of the engine that may need reinforcement too, like the transmission, differentials, or axles. So, when we found out America's Most Wanted 4x4 was stuffing an 800+ horsepower Dodge Demon crate engine into a Jeep Gladiator Mojave, I asked them what was entailed in properly executing one of their super-swaps—and they told me exactly how it goes down.

Chief among the challenges presented by exchanging a Gladiator's 3.6-liter V6 for a supercharged, 6.2-liter Demon V8 is torque. That Pentastar makes 260 pound-feet of it. The Demon? 717, or the better part of triple the factory output. Forcing that through the Gladiator's stock transmission would result in a noise like a Pringles commercial, so America's Most Wanted—who is one of the largest buyers of Mopar crate engines and accessories in the country—traded it for a transmission from another heavy-duty, high-power application: the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.