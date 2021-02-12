The $48 Million Toyota Prius, and Other Cars Bought in Bitcoin Worth a Fortune Today

Tesla made waves this week after informing the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Apparently, the electric automaker also plans to accept the cryptocurrency for payments on its vehicles, which involves some risk for both Tesla and the consumer. As we've seen before, the skyrocketing value of Bitcoin—just over $48,500 for a single coin as of this writing—has come back to bite those who bought their cars years ago with the ever-fluctuating digital currency, and some took bigger Ls than the rest.

Tesla is really the first automaker to take on mainstream crypto adoption. And while it may be the largest and most popular car company that plans to take cryptocurrency payments, it isn't the first auto-related entity to go down this path. For years, niche car dealerships and even private citizens have been dabbling in the volatile currency as payments for goods and services. Given Bitcoin's record price in 2021, now is a better time than ever to look back at some of the most notable car-related purchases made with Bitcoin, including my favorite: a used Toyota Prius that someone bought in 2013 for the equivalent of almost $50 million today.