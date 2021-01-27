What's This Off-Road Mazda Miata Doing at a Government Surplus Auction?

It runs and drives, but it does have torn CV boots, a welded-together axle, a missing charcoal canister, an inoperable air conditioner and an oil leak around the oil pan. There isn't a muffler, as the exhaust simply turns down ahead of the rear of the car. (Good, I say.)
Even though the starting bid is listed at $1,500—I guess the government "knows what they have"—the 278,868-mile Miata itself looks to be worth all of a wet fart, making this look like the perfect ready-made Gambler 500 rig. Few things are more fun than mercilessly flogging the crap out of a beater, and if you just want an easy entry point into the Safari All the Cars Club, here you go.
The real question is, why is this here? It is painted a dull, scratched-up white, which is the color of choice for fleets everywhere, so I want to believe that some government agency decided to blow the office budget on an off-roadster build. It's not reeeeeally a waste of government funds if it rules, right? You've got to inspect and maintain trails on public land somehow, after all.