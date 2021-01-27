What's This Off-Road Mazda Miata Doing at a Government Surplus Auction?

If you're looking to go off the pavement, however, there's a 1992 Mazda Miata for sale on GovPlanet right now that's far more capable than that Wrangler, and not just because of its shorter wheelbase.

Of all the auction sites out there, the ones for government surplus auctions are some of the weirdest , carrying anything from kayaks to Humvees to even more bizarre things that The Man just happens to have laying around. You may find the expected stuff, like ex-fleet Honda Civic Hybrids , or you might find something more interesting, like this 1997 Jeep Wrangler that's been stretched into a limousine.

This 1992 Mazda Miata's listing description really says it all: "The wheels and tires are oversized for the unit." It rides on relatively massive 235/75R15 Forceum off-road tires. The fenders have been cut to accommodate those massive meats with all the TLC of someone who just wants to skip ahead to the point where they rip around and get dirty.

There are some other mods that are visible: Maxpeedingrods coilovers that don't look like they were built for off-roading, a tall shifter for its manual transmission, aftermarket head unit, angel eye-style headlamps and extra air intakes that fit where the front turn signals would usually go. A lip spoiler and rear diffuser won't help it crawl around in the dirt, but they're there anyway.

Perhaps the most useful mod for what you'll inevitably do with it is the pair of shiny chrome roll hoops that sit behind the seats.