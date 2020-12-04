There Are Unbelievable Plans for a Remote Control Car Race on the Moon Next Year

Life on earth sucks right now, so why not go racing on the moon? That's the goal of Moon Mark, which plans to let two teams of high school students design, build and race cars on the lunar surface. The students will stay on earth and race the cars head-to-head with each other remotely. Here's hoping someone sends a pick-up rover if these teams decide that rubbin's racin'!

Moon Mark describes itself as "a multi-media entertainment and education content company" in its announcement of the competition, but it also attracted some big talent from the car world for this pie-in-the-sky endeavor. Automotive designer and YouTube design critic Frank Stephenson, known for cars like the reborn-under-BMW Mini Cooper, McLaren P1 and Ferrari F430, will assist the teams with the design of their cars. The track itself will be designed by Hermann Tilke, who is known for designing many of the newer F1 tracks around the world. Coaching guru Ross Bentley is also signed on as Moon Mark's Race Adviser.

Student teams from around the world will compete for one of two moon-racing spots in qualifying rounds here on Earth. Then Stephenson will help them refine their designs into functional remote-control moon-racing cars. The cars' internal workings have already been designed by Lunar Outpost, so it's up to the teens to work out the rest.

The finished cars will then be loaded up onto a SpaceX Falcon 9 and carried to the surface aboard Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander. That launch is currently scheduled for October 2021, per New Atlas. The Nova-C will send signals to and from Earth, and a WiFi signal between the cars and the Nova-C will send and receive telemetry and commands. The race itself will be live-streamed back down to earth through a sphere of cameras around the track.