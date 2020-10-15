Everything Is Right About a Dirt-Slinging V10 Lamborghini Gallardo Rallycross Car

Then there's the madman who brought a screaming V10-powered Lamborghini Gallardo supercar. It's lifted. It fishtails at the start trying to put all of its power to the ground. It farts out beautiful, popping fireballs as it goes down the track. It drifts and flings dirt as you'd expect a rallycross car to do. Simply put, watching this Gallardo rallycross car is everything that's right with the automotive world.

That isn't to say that all the cars are just normal, boring affairs, though. Someone else brought an Opel Speedster to the race—a weirdo Lotus Elise-based two-seat sports car. The front-running Audi 80 doesn't make this race easy for the Lambo, either, as it has its own flame-spitting biturbo V8 under the hood and Audi's dirt-ready Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

In the end, it came down to the great battle of the Volkswagen Group (at least for now). I won't spoil the race as this brief rallycross race is length-wise like an enjoyable little brain-nugget, but needless to say, the Lambo isn't the big cheater-cheater-pumpkin-eater you might expect it to be.

Dirt: The great equalizer.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com