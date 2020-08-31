A Giant Beetle With a Hemi V8 and a Truck Frame Is the Most Practical VW

Most of the 21,529,464 Volkswagen Beetles made between 1938 and 2003 have been on the smaller side. This remains true even of the larger, yet equally humble Baja Bugs of Southern California. However, not far from where those sand warriors originated from, the Bug-loving Tupper family decided to fix the problem by building a replica of their 1959 cabriolet, only scaled up by 50 percent. Then, it turned out that for legal reasons, a Bug at 150 percent would be just a touch too large for the road, so they cut down their ambitions to a more modest 40-percent increase.

Based on a Dodge truck chassis and powered by a 5.7-liter Hemi V8, the "Huge Bug" came to be after the Tuppers' Karmann-built '59 convertible got laser-scanned and then scaled up digitally before fabrication of the metal parts could begin.