Tesla Declared 'Essential Business' to Keep Factory Running; Model Y Deliveries Begin

Welcome back to another edition of Speed Lines, The Drive's daily roundup of... pandemic news. Hey, it is what it is. I don't get to make the news, I just tell you what it is. Let's dive in so you can be informed.

Model Y On Track, Despite Everything

Across the globe, auto factories are slowing down and ordering line workers and white-collar employees to take extra safety precautions or stay home entirely. This is not the case at Tesla, which is on the eve of delivering what may be its most important car ever: the Model Y. Being a crossover, it's poised to be an even bigger seller than the Model 3 sedan.

Too bad it's coming out during a pandemic that's tanked new car sales entirely and kept buyers home from dealerships. But Tesla, as everyone knows, doesn't do the dealership thing—it does internet orders and deliveries instead. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, production and deliveries appear to be as on track as they can possibly be right now.

Here's the LA Times on Tesla's Fremont plant, which is situated in probably the most severe lockdown in the U.S. right now (and emphasis mine):

Tesla’s Fremont electric vehicle assembly plant, which employs about 10,000 workers, will remain open despite the “shelter in place” lockdown issued by six Bay Area counties on Monday.

Alameda County has declared Tesla an “essential business” that is allowed to remain in operation, according to a county spokesman.

What’s essential about automobile manufacturing in the midst of a viral pandemic? “That’s a good question,” said spokesman Ray Kelly, promising more information would be forthcoming. “We’re in uncharted waters right now.”

Operations will continue, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees in a Monday night email. “If you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work,” he said.

Granted, Tesla is one of the largest employers in Alameda County, and CEO Elon Musk has said no employees have a confirmed case of the virus. Here's Automotive News on the Model Y deliveries:

Separately, Tesla sent a tweet from its official corporate account that said deliveries of its Model Y crossover have begun. Originally, the vehicle was slated for deliveries this fall, but Musk has accelerated that timetable, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Typically, Tesla delivers its first run of a new vehicle to employees. Tesla didn't provide further information about the initial deliveries.

It's worth noting that Musk himself has been extremely skeptical of the outbreak, calling the "panic" over the virus "dumb" on Twitter last week. And he has other thoughts this week: