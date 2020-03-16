Coronavirus Forces Circuit of the Americas to Close Indefinitely, Lay Off Staff

Circuit of the Americas, the track which hosts the United States' rounds of MotoGP and Formula 1, will be shutting down indefinitely, reports the Austin-American Statesman. Officials from the venue confirmed that many workers at the facility had been laid off due to the immense effect of coronavirus-related delays and cancellations on the race track's bottom line. "In the next 90 days alone, events representing nearly 600,000 ticketed visitors have been postponed, canceled, or are in jeopardy,” COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein told the Statesman. Epstein continued to explain that the number of employees working at the track is roughly half of what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

COTA hosts a variety of events outside of motor racing, including concerts, conferences, soccer and rugby; however, there's one common thread with all of these: they're big. Large events are particularly bad due to the contagious nature of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which still has no proven vaccine. Today, the city of Austin and Travis County enacted a stricter ban of events hosting 250 people or more until May 1, taking nearly every large public event off of COTA's schedule as a result. Furthermore, international travel bans that were instituted as the coronavirus spread made it impossible to host large international events like MotoGP. Two April racing events at COTA have already been affected by the pandemic so far: MotoGP, which has been rescheduled to November, and IndyCar, which was canceled.