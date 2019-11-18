Thousands of Sports Cars Lead the Way During Teenager’s Funeral Procession

Car enthusiasts turned up by the thousands to fulfill the final wishes of 14-year-old Alec Ingram of Washington, Missouri, who passed away earlier this month following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ingram's memorial page on Facebook explains that following an injury in the spring of 2015, he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma. According to KDSK, Ingram endured years of arduous treatments, though the illness didn't loosen its grasp on the teen, who passed away on November 7.

Alec Ingram's fight with Cancer on Facebook Alec Ingram

Ingram's last request was that his funeral procession be made up of sports cars, and his family broadcast his wish to the internet. After a signal boost from activist group Syndey's Soldiers Always, over 4,500 people from nearly every state reportedly volunteered to escort the service. "Alec was just a kid we met. All of us cancer families just kind of know each other and stick together," explained the head of SSA, Dana Manley, who founded the organization after losing her daughter to pediatric cancer, to WGN 9. "Alec was into supercars and sports cars. So, we put out a flier on Facebook to get as many as we could."

Facebook Early arrivals at around 8:00 AM