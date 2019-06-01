Mobility Start-Up Is Bringing Shared Pogo Sticks to American Cities

If you're tired of hearing about e-scooters being the future of transportation, you're not alone. In fact, a Swedish company called Cangoroo was so tired of it that it decided to bring an alternative to the United States: pogo sticks. On Friday, Cangoroo announced its plans to bring "between 100 and 200" pogo sticks to San Francisco as early as this summer, marketing them as a fitness-oriented alternative to e-scooters and effectively rivaling other California-based micro mobility startups such as Lime and Bird. Prior to its U.S. launch, Cangoroo plans to deploy its pogo-products to two Swedish cities: Malmo and Stockholm. Following a successful launch in the brand's home country, it will then be piloted in the U.S., London, and Paris.

via Getty Images, Cangoroo

“We’ve been following the micro-mobility market and seen the demand," said Cangoroo's founder, Adam Mikkelsen. "However, we also found that existing players are very generic when it comes to brand loyalty and making a statement and contributing to something beyond taking you from point A to B.” Similar to an e-scooter, a Cangoroo pogo stick can be spotted and unlocked from an app. Pricing appears to be rather humble as well, at $1 to unlock and then $0.30 per minute of use.