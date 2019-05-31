Man Drops 66 Bags Full of Coins Worth $18,800 for a New Car

A Chinese businessman has reportedly bought a new car with the coldest, hardest kind of cash: coins.

Hailing from the city of Cangzhou in the Chinese province of Hebei, the man strolled into a dealer with 66 bags of coins aiming to buy a car, according to the South China Morning Post. Many businesses have policies against accepting pure coinage due to the difficulty of counting up large quantities of the currency, but whoever was in charge of this dealer had yuan signs in their eyes and accepted the bags full of cash.

This dealer put between seven and 10 of their employees to the task of counting up all the money. Their total combined weight wasn't reported—it may have been close to the weight of the car they were trying to purchase—but their value was; ¥130,000 or $18,800. Still, this wasn't enough to cover the price of the $27,500 car the man wanted and the remainder of the transaction was reportedly handled digitally.