2027 Ford Bronco Filson: A Raptor-Engined Off-Roader for Preppy Outdoorsmen

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The same folks who buy snazzy new off-roaders love spending big money on outdoor gear. It only makes sense, then, that two players in those spaces would join forces. It isn’t ‘Yotas and Yetis—it’s Ford and Filson, a premium apparel company whose long-sleeve button downs start at $199 apiece. And if you think the new Bronco Filson will be any less preciously priced, then wait until you learn about the Raptor engine and seatback leather saddlebags.

Before you ask, I’m not sure what it will cost. Ford hasn’t said yet. But we’re talking about a rig that comes standard with the Sasquatch package, which means upgraded HOSS 3.0 suspension and 35-inch Goodyears, as well as quilted leather and a grained and wrapped dash. It takes the old Eddie Bauer Bronco idea and turns up the luxury livin’ to 10.

Ford teased this Bronco a couple of weeks ago, promising a premium four-wheeler that goes beyond anything it’s made before. It didn’t pull any punches with the powertrain, as it’s now just the second Bronco after the Raptor to get the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. The Blue Oval automaker says the engine was tuned specifically for this application, but as we know it, the power plant makes 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. Don’t count on a manual transmission, though; a 10-speed auto is sure to be the sole option.

Ford

Other niceties include ventilated front chairs and heated rear seats—a first for the Bronco. It also sports acoustic glass and better seals for the doors and roof, which Ford says improve perceived wind noise by 20% compared to a 2021 Bronco. Having ridden in several early sixth-gen Broncos, almost anything would’ve been an improvement there, but I’m not here to have that conversation. No matter how much of the outside you can hear inside the Bronco Filson, you can always drown it out with the upgraded Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Where the Filson partnership really pays off is the finely stitched saddlebags, some of which are fastened to the door panels while others can be found on the front seats or rear cargo area. I mean, there’s also the leather-wrapped grab handles that make it easier for people to get in and out of the truck, but you won’t find fancy storage like this in another factory 4×4. Ford’s press release points out that these bags are made from “water and dirt resistant materials,” and some are even detachable so fishermen can take their already-tied flies with ’em (or carry a first aid kit into the woods for some recreational log splitting, just depends).

Ford

The Bronco Filson will come in Field Green Metallic—an exclusive color—as well as Marsh Gray, Avalanche Gray, Desert Sand, Shadow Black, and Oxford White. Anyone who ponies up enough for the Filson First Edition will get the even-more-special Iron Sands Copper Metallic paint, as well as a unique fender badge, a serialized plaque, and Filson inspired cargo storage bags. Nice.

We’ll have to see how much these bad boys cost, but don’t be surprised if it ends up closer to the six-figure mark. Also, don’t be surprised when Ford sells every one of ’em. Maybe ‘Yotas and Yetis will really become a thing after this…

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com