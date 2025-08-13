The 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA Looks Tiny In New Spy Shots

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The third-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA is nearing the end of development, and our spies have sent us photos of the first prototypes to hit public roads. And while it’s unclear from these photos whether this is an internal-combustion or battery-electric model, we won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more about it. The subcompact crossover is expected to hit showrooms next year.

The GLA and GLB fill very different roles for Mercedes, so we’re not surprised to see the tiny runabout stay in its lane, so to speak. The larger, three-row GLB is about as close to a minivan as you can get without sliding doors, while the little two-row GLA offers a sportier hatchback profile in exchange for giving up quite a bit of interior utility.

Like the low-slung CLA, the GLA will arrive on the company’s new multi-energy platform. Translation? Expect to see both battery-electric and ICE versions wrapped in the same body.

That body appears as though it’ll be more streamlined than the current GLA’s. While we can see some hood and side panel creases on this prototype, they’re so distorted that they could simply be there to help camouflage its final shape. Meanwhile, the rear end appears less smoothed off than the current car’s; that might help make it look less like a four-wheeled sneaker.

You can browse the full gallery of spy pics in the widget below.

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com.